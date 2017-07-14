Mahagun Moderne society in Noida attacked: 13 arrested, 4 FIRs lodged

Thirteen people were arrested and four FIRs have been lodged in connection with reported stone pelting incident in Mahagun Moderne society in Noida sector 78. (IE image)

Thirteen people were arrested and four FIRs have been lodged in connection with reported stone pelting incident in Mahagun Moderne society in Noida sector 78, according to Indian Express report. The violence erupted in the posh society on Wednesday morning in after a maid was allegedly beaten up by residents of one of the flats. On the other hand, Zohra Bibi, the maid who was allegedly beaten up, has filed a case against her employer, Harshu Sethi, and other occupants of the flat. The Sethis have also filed a case against Zohra, her husband and other unknown persons accompanying them for rioting and damaging their property. Police said that another FIR was registered on the complaint of the society residents, names the domestic help’s husband and around 500 others. 11 people and accused 100 unknown persons for rioting and causing damage to property in the fourth FIR, Gautam Buddha Nagar SP Arun Kumar Singh said.

The problem started when Bibi, who worked in the flat number 012, didn’t return home on Tuesday night. She lives in the nearby settlement. Following this, a mob of 100-150 people gathering at the society’s gate, pelting stones and forcing their way inside. It has been learned that Zohra’s family, for instance, moved to Noida when she was 14. She told Indian Express that she had always considered Noida as her home, as much as Bengal. She also said that they have never thought themselves as anything but Indians, which is why allegations that they are Bangladeshi hurt them so much.

Following the clashes, chorus of banning entry of all alleged Bangladeshi workers in societies, terror of alleged Bangladeshis in Noida have emerged, as per Indian Express report. Notably, the attackers were mostly domestic helps and neighbours of a maid. Most of them live in a nearby settlement of the society. The settlement has been called as Bangladeshi Colony by residents of RWAs in Sector 78. The colony has a number of shanties without toilets. The residents are mostly from Cooch Behar in north Bengal.