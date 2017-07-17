Mahagun Moderne Noida Sector 78 maid row: Two different versions go massively viral – Read who claims what

Mahagun Moderne Noida Sector 78 maid row: What really happened in the case – Two versions are going viral online.

Mahagun Moderne Noida Sector 78 maid row: It’s been 5 days since local villagers protested outside and inside the posh Mahagun Modern society in Noida Sector 78 against the alleged beating up of a domestic help by one of the residents. The protestors alleged that the help was held captive at the employer’s residence. But some different versions were also cited in some media reports that the maid was caught stealing. According to a report in news agency ANI, the residents of the society rubbished all the allegations and said the house help had concocted the whole incident and created an unwarranted situation. The residents said that the protest by the local villagers was uncalled for. “The woman is lying. She was totally fine when she left the society. The mob unnecessarily gathered and pelted stones at us. The unruly behaviour was illegitimate,” said Ashish Gupta, a resident of the society, as per a report in ANI. “We have her in our CCTV footage. She was absolutely fine when she left. All her allegations are false,” said another resident Puneet Kumar.

Also, a Facebook post by a user Shubhranshu Jha claimed that a mob of Bangladeshis created riot like situation at Mahagun Moderne Society. The post also contains a message allegedly from the flat owner. The post carries two videos as well that show mob attacking the society. The post has gone massively viral. The post claims that the maid was caught stealing items from the flat. Here is the full message from the alleged flat owner of Mahagun Moderne society:-

‘Message from the flat owner’

“Yesterday our Bangaladeshi maid who does cleaning was asked if she has stolen money as we had intuitions that she is doing that. We told her that we have a video of her stealing money from home. She thought that she got cought and she accepted that she had stolen Rs.10000 which she asked to adjust in her salary. We denied that and said that we will inform about her in facility as she can do this in other 12 houses of Mahagun too. She insisted not to inform in facility as she will loose work. But we chose to inform in facility and asked her to come to facility with us. When asked to come to facility she ran away and the same will be cptured in cctv too. She left her phone at my home in this incident. The time was around 5:30 in the evening and on the spot i went to facility, informed everything to Mr.Ramaswami in facility and submitted the phone to him. He said you don’t worry and he will take care of it as these Maids as they do this often. I went back to home.

Then at 9 pm 2 ladies from Mahagun came to my home along with the husband of the maid and 2 guards. They asked us that this Maid Zora dint came back home. I informed the whole incident but suddenly her husband asked me that you have taken her phone. I thought how his husband knows that the phone is with me if his wife dint reached back home. I came to know that they are making story and the same was analysed by the mahagun ladies who came with him.

Then around 10:30 her husband came again with 2 policemen at my home. He might had called on 100 number. He was asking me that where is his wife. I informed the whole incident again to police and also told them about the phone. Policeman shouted on his husband and asked him not to disturb us. They also told me and they do these things often and you don’t need to worry. They told her husband to search for his wife outside or file a complaint as she is not here and we do not have to do anything with her.

We slept assuming that the story is over pledging not to hire any Bangladeshi Maid in future..

But in the morning they came in groups and you all know the scenario. They entered in my house by breaking the door glass. It was terrifying. It’s about our life and I am afraid about the safety of my family and kid.

I believe if searched on cctv it can be found how, when and where this maid went out of Mahagun.

It was terrifying..”

FACEBOOK POST

ANOTHER VERSION

However, another Facebook post going viral tells a different story. According to a Nilanjana Bhowmick, “This is Zohra, a 26 year old who works as a domestic help in Noida. Following a tiff with her employer, she went missing for a day. Her family and neighbors – poor day wage laborers – started protesting and demanding to know her whereabouts. I spoke to her a while back and she confirmed she was locked up in a room the whole day.” Here is the full text of the post:-

“Edited after speaking to Zohra:

This is Zohra, a 26 year old who works as a domestic help in Noida. Following a tiff with her employer, she went missing for a day. Her family and neighbors – poor day wage laborers – started protesting and demanding to know her whereabouts. I spoke to her a while back and she confirmed she was locked up in a room the whole day [not in the boot of the car as my original post said]. Noida police, instead of taking action, is now firing at the protesters. There are at least five of them waiting outside, waiting for me to address this. I feel helpless and quite wretched because apart from posting on social media and speaking to the police, I don’t even know from where I should start addressing this deep rot!!

(Noida police denied any shots were fired) “

Screenshot of the Facebook post by Nilanjana Bhowmick:-

According to reports, the protestors entered the society early morning on July 12 and created chaos. The police came to the apartment after the incident and tried to bring the situation under control. Reportedly, domestic help Zohra was missing for a day following a fight with her employer.

(This story is based on viral Facebook posts and The Financial Express doesn’t vouch for the authenticity of the videos and matter in the posts)