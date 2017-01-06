Mahagathbandhan over? RJD slams Nitish, says Lalu ‘Made to sit in audience’ as Bihar CM shared stage with Modi

A day after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar shared stage in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday lashed out at the Bihar Chief Minister for seating its party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the audience during the event held yesterday to celebrate Prakash Utsav. (PTI)

A day after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar shared stage in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday lashed out at the Bihar Chief Minister for seating its party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the audience during the event held yesterday to celebrate Prakash Utsav. Taking a swipe at Kumar, RJD’s Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said the ‘mahagathbandhan’ between both parties is not visible, adding the Janata Dal (United) has been dominating everywhere.

“The people didn’t like this. They were amazed to see that how Lalu Yadav was seated in the audience. There is ‘mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar. So, every leader of the alliance should have been there on the stage. But it seems now that only the JD (U) is ruling the state,” he said. Rejecting Nitish’s explanation on the same, he said, “What kind of a protocol is this? If Nitish Kumar thinks that the event was organized in an appropriate manner then what can be said, but the people of Bihar did not like it.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who yesterday attended the 350th birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh being observed as Prakash Utsav in Patna, congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the first time for his ‘nasha-mukti abhiyan’ and said that it would inspire others as well. Prime Minister Modi asserted that the state would play a major role in development of the nation.

After taking on each other in bitter campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and the Bihar Assembly elections last year, Modi and Nitish, both wearing turbans, were also seen chatting frequently on the dais at Gandhi Maidan. This came after Kumar had endorsed the Centre’s demonetisation policy.

The Bihar Chief Minister had also referred to how Modi successfully carried forward the prohibition policy in Gujarat when he was the chief minister of the state.