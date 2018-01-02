Maha protests: Airlines waive cancellation charges for flights

RPI party workers gather at Chembur Junction, blocked roads, vandalized BEST buses and public cars. They forcefully shut down the shops.

Express photos By Pradip Das, 2nd Jan 2017, Mumbai.

Domestic carriers including government-owned Air India have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra. Air India said it will not charge any fee for cancellation of tickets or rescheduling of a journey to/from Mumbai on January 2 and January 3. Air India has decided to waive ticket cancellation/rescheduling charges for its flights to and from Mumbai for today and tomorrow, a senior airline official said. However, private carrier Jet Airways and IndiGo provided the waiver to their customers only for today. “Due to the ongoing unrest in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, date/ flight change, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, are waived off on all confirmed tickets issued for Jet Airways flights into/out of the respective cities for travel date January, 2 2018,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow to protest the Maharashtra government’s “failure” to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district yesterday. The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa’s army, was marred by incidents of violence yesterday, with at least one person was killed.

Budget carrier IndiGo also said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flight to and from Mumbai for today.

“We will be providing will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flight to and from Mumbai for today,” IndiGo informed its passengers in a tweet.