Madrasa in UP calls for nationwide ban on cow slaughter; launches post card campaign seeking Narendra Modi’s intervention

In a rare initiative promoting the ban of cow slaughter across the state, a Madrasa in Sambhai district of Uttar Pradesh has started a postcard campaign seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in banning cow slaughter and declaring it as the national animal of the country. Not just this, but the Madrasa has also requested a ban on slaughter of all milk-bearing animals. Started by Alijaan Jameeyat ul Musalmaan Educational Society operated Madrasa, the campaign has been named as the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Postcard campaign. The Madrasa has been running a cow safety campaign from past 6 years. Speaking about the same to ANI, manager of the Madrasa Feroz Khan said, “we have started a postcard campaign requesting Modi ji to ban cow slaughter all over India and declare cow the national animal.”

Last week, the members of the Madrasa also met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in order to discuss the same demand of ban on cow slaughter and declaring cow as the national animal of the country. The Madrasa, via its postcard campaign, has put forward the request to impose a complete ban on meat export across the country. It has also requested the prime minister to form a law on the same. Khan, who is heading the team which is raising concern over the issue also said that if the slaughter is not stopped then the coming generations would not get any milk to drink. “The coming generations will not get milk to drink if the slaughter continues. We will get to see cows, buffaloes in books only,” Khan added further.

Days after taking over the chief minister office, Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has put a ban on all illegal slaughterhouses across the state. An initiative like this is a clear indication that CM Adityanath’s decision is being supported by many. However, speaking about the campaign, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, said, “we support ban on cow slaughter, but not ban on slaughter of rest of cattle, as it would adversely affect farmers.”