Madrasa horror in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow police rescues 51 girls, arrests manager over charges of sexual abuse

Lucknow Police on Friday arrested a madrasa manager from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahadatganj in link to alleged sexual exploitation of girls. Police conducted the raid following written complaints from girls against the madrasa manager for allegedly sexually harassing them. As many as 51 girls present at that time inside the madrasa were rescued in the raid out of 125 girls who studied there. After police recorded the girls’ statements , the matter was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said, “ “We took strict action, the moment we got the complaint. We took our team and went there for the raid. We found 51 students who were held hostage in the madrasa. The culprit is arrested and we are doing our investigation. He used to molest those students and also beat them”.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Tripathi informed that an FIR was lodged against the accused and reported the police received a complaint that few girls were already kept hostage at the madrasa. SP also reported that police immediately formed a joint team and raided the place finding that the complaints were true, immediately arresting the manager.

On December 22, 47 women and six minor girls were rescued from three centres in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi run by ‘spiritual leader’ Virender Dev Dixit. From North Delhi’s Rohini, police found girls were kept in confined state illegally. Police raided the place after a panel was formed consisting of lawyers and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) head to inspect the premises of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya where girls were found behind locked doors and drugged. Uttar Pradesh Police also raided two centres run by Dixit at Siktarbad and Kampil respectively.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the Dwarka ashram had ‘prison-like surroundings’ and the inmates there were kept locked. Maliwal also said that many girls were undergoing psychological treatment and were shifted from the Vijay Vihar ashram to Uttam Nagar. Maliwal added that the CBI, which was asked to investigate by the Delhi High Court, should also investigate the participation of the police and political leaders in the matter.