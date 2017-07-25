National Song Vande Mataram to be played in all schools, government offices, private companies, says Madras High Court

“Vande Matharam will be played and sung in all schools/colleges/Universities atleast once a week (Preferably on Monday or Friday),” Madras HC was quoted as saying by ANI. (Image: IE)

In a landmark decision, Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that National Song Vande Matram will be played in all offices and educational institutions. “Vande Matharam will be played and sung in all schools/colleges/Universities atleast once a week (Preferably on Monday or Friday),” Madras HC was quoted as saying by ANI. “Vande Matharam be played and sung in all Govt Offices and Institutions/Pvt companies/Factories and Industries at least once a month,” the court said. The court further directed the Director of Public Information to upload translated version of “Vande Matharam” in Tamil and English on all Government websites and social media handles.

The court, however, clarified that if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, scroll.in reported. In April 2017, the Supreme Court had issued sought response from Central Government to a petition that sought to make singing Vande Mataram mandatory at all educational institutions. The Supreme Court had earlier said in February 2017 that Indian Constitution does not have the concept of a national song. “Article 51A [fundamental duties] of the Constitution does not refer to National Song,” the apex court had said. “It only refers to the National Flag and National Anthem. Therefore, we do not intend to enter into any debate as far as the National Song is concerned,” court had said.

