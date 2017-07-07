Madras High Court stays Tamil Nadu government tender process for free saree distribution

The state government on June 22 had issued a tender notification for supply of 60sc dyed cotton wrap yarn for production of sarees and dhoties meant to be distributed free of cost during the harvest festival of Pongal in January. (Reuters)

The Madras High Court today halted the Tamil Nadu government for time being from finalising its tender to procure sarees and dhoties for their distribution under a welfare scheme. Justice M Duraiswamy imposed the interim stay on finalising the procurement bid on a plea challenging a tender term which stipulated that bidder must have sourced clothes processed at dying units certified by anti-pollution boards enforcing zero liquid discharge condition. The bench stayed the government’s procurement process on the plea by Cholapuram-based Sri Venkatram Spinners Private Limited in Virudhunagar district. The petitioner contended in its plea that Tamil Nadu was the only state enforcing zero liquid discharge condition for dying units and this makes it impossible for participants from other parts of the country to obtain such certificates. The authorities’ action was highly arbitrary and in gross breach of articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, contended the petitioner.

The petitioner said his company had a tie-up with a Mumbai-based dying unit for dying the yarns. He further submitted that in other states, particularly in Maharashtra, dying units are allowed to discharge effluents into sea at a prescribed depth. He prayed the court to stay the tender process and direct authorities to consider the bids of those from other states without insisting on compliance of clause 5 of the tender document.

Admitting the petition, the judge said, “The respondent (TN government) is directed not to confirm the tender in favour of the successful bidder till July 13 and also not to reject the bid submitted by the petitioner.” The state government on June 22 had issued a tender notification for supply of 60sc dyed cotton wrap yarn for production of sarees and dhoties meant to be distributed free of cost during the harvest festival of Pongal in January.