Madras High Court dismisses plea against women protestors

The Madras High Court today dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu DGP for taking action against women protesters, who allegedly damaged state-run TASMAC liquor shops and caused revenue loss. A division bench of Justice K K Sasidharan and Justice G R Swaminathan said, “All know the fact as to who is running the TASMAC shops and the government has submitted that action is being taken against those who damaged the shops.” The bench asked the counsel for the petitioner as to why he was seeking against women protesters alone. The petitioner submitted that women were at the forefront of the protests against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops.

The court should direct the DGP to take severe action against women who damaged public property on the pretext of protesting against TASMAC shops, he said. The government pleader submitted that action was being taken against protesters who damaged the shops and agitated in a violent manner. Following the submission, the bench dismissed the petition.