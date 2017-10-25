Madras High Court bans use of photographs of living persons on banners, hoardings

The order was issued by Justice S Vaidyanathan while hearing the petition filed by B Thirulochana Kumari. (PTI)

The Madras High Court ordered the ban of “photographs or pictures” of living persons on “banners, flex boards, signboards” across the state. the direction laid down by the High Court to state chief secretary said, ” If at all any permission is given by the authority concerned for erecting banners, flex boards, signboards, etc, the authority concerned shall ensure that the photographs or pictures of such persons who are alive shall not be depicted by way of those banners, flex boards, signboards etc.” The order was issued by Justice S Vaidyanathan while hearing the petition filed by B Thirulochana Kumari. A resident of Rani Anna Nagar, Kumari had asked the court to direct the Chennai Corporation and the city commissioner of police to remove party banners and flags put up in front of her property, Indian Express reported.

The petition was submitted in April after a person named Mathi put up a party flag in front of her property. On objecting, Kumari was threatened by the party workers. She then reportedly approached the Chennai Corporation and the police, but the latter refused to file her complaint. While the flagpost was removed initially, it was replaced by a signboard and part flag. Kumari complained that when she approached the Arumbakkam police station again, she was warned that a case would be registered against her under the provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. During the hearing, the concerned organisation submitted to the court that the banners would be removed from the property.