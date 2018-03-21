Madhyamik Life Science question paper not leaked, says West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

Ganguly said the matter had been reported to the police and cyber crime cell. (PTI)

The image of Madhyamik Life Science question paper circulated in some parts of the state during the examination of the subject today was not this year’s and so there was no paper leak, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.

It was actually the image of the model Life Science question paper of 2017 and did not tally with today’s question paper which was distributed among examinees, Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

“Someone have replaced the figure 2017 from the model question paper with the figure 2018 and erased the word model. Today’s examination went off smoothly all over the state without any hiccup,” he said.

The Board brings out model question paper on each subject every year for preparation of the examinees, he said.

He alleged that it could be a part of efforts by some quarters to create confusion and disrupt the Madhyamik, class 10 state board examination.

However, the Board has taken every precaution to foil any such gameplan, Ganguly said.

The Physical Science question paper of 2016 had been circulated in social media on the day of the examination of physical science last Saturday.