Madhya Pradesh to identify roads which can be turned into national highways

To reduce financial burden on road maintenance, the Madhya Pradesh government is going to start the process of identifying roads which can be converted into national highways. The officials of public works department (PWD) and MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) were directed to identify the roads having the potential of being turned into national highways.

“(MP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the officials yesterday during a review meeting to list the roads which can be proposed as national highways,” a public relation department official said today.

The official informed that in addition to existing 4,771 kms long national highways of the state, another 3,035 kms long state roads have been declared as national highways.

“Now state has a total of 7,806 kms long national highways. Also approval in principle has been given by the Centre to declare other 2,383 kms long roads of the state as national highways,” he added.

Chouhan told the meeting that the financial burden on maintenance by the state government will be lessened by handing over the roads to the Union government.”Chief Minister said that the funds saved from such roads can further be utilised for construction of rural roads,” the official added.