Madhya Pradesh tehsildar writes to PM Narendra Modi over frequent transfers

A Revenue department official of the Madhya Pradesh government has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she was recently transferred to Sidhi district from her current posting, which she said is the ninth in her 13 years of service. Amita Singh Tomar, who was in news for winning Rs 50 lakh in the television reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and also for a controversial Facebook post last year, was transferred to Sidhi district, about 800 kms away from her current posting at Biaora in Rajgarh district. Tomar, posted as a Tehsildar, today said she was shifted across 25 tehsils within different districts during her service so far and that her latest transfer was at the behest of some “influential persons” whose encroachments she had removed. “I have written to Prime Minister seeking justice. I was transferred on nine occasions and shifted across 25 tehsils during my 13 years of service. I had requested the state government to transfer me to my home district Gwalior,” Tomar told PTI over phone.

Tomar said she was feeling “oppressed” due to frequent transfers despite winning commendation for her service. “I was awarded almost every year for my work. I was also awarded for my work during Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Some officials spent their entire service in 3-4 districts. I have not a single corruption charge on me, and never delayed a file,” she said.

Tomar said she was posted in Biaora only in April this year, but was transfered to faraway Sidhi. “I have also written to chief minister, chief secretary and principal secretary (Revenue) in this regard,” she said.

During her posting in Ratlam district in June last year, Tomar’s post on FB had triggered a controversy. “When Prime Minister went to Afghanistan, and then Muslims of that country waved Indias flag and raised slogans of ‘Vande Matram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Therefore, I request Prime Minister that he should start ‘Rajiv Gandhi Aatmhatya Yojna’ so that pseudo seculars and those with the Congress ideology can commit suicide by hearing this news,” she had purportedly written in the post which she deleted subsequently.

Following the post, she was served a show cause notice for violating the Civil Services Conduct Rules. When contacted, a senior Revenue department officer said the decision to transfer Tomar was taken as per the rules. “If she has any grievance, she can approach the senior authorities for redressal,” he said.