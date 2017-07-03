Madhya Pradesh plants six crore saplings, eyes Guinness world record

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the day- long campaign by performing puja and planting saplings this morning at Amarkantak, from where river Narmada originates. (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh government today claimed to have planted six crore saplings on the banks of Narmada in 12 hours as part of its river conservation efforts, a feat that may find its way into the Guinness World Records. The current record of plantinmg maximum saplings in least time – five crore in 24 hours – is held by Uttar Pradesh. “The Uttar Pradesh government had created a world record by planting five crore saplings in 24 hours but in two days (12 hours per day) in July last year,” State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Animesh Shukla told PTI.

“Our department alone has planted more than 3 crore saplings today,” Shukla said. An official from the state public relation office said, “Gathering data from the 24 districts of the state is still on to reach the exact figure. Till now, information available with us suggests that around six crore saplings were planted under the drive.”

The plantation drive that started at 7 am continued till 7 pm along the banks of the river covering 24 districts of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the day- long campaign by performing puja and planting saplings this morning at Amarkantak, from where river Narmada originates. Chouhan said the entire state is fulfilling the commitment to enrich greenery around Maa Narmada today.

Also Watch:

“By planting trees, we are not only serving Madhya Pradesh but the world at large,” Chouhan said in a tweet. “Children, youth, women, cutting across religion and class are participating in this noble cause of planting trees,” he tweeted.

He said the representatives of Guinness World Records too were present at different spots to monitor the drive. Arrangement for three crore saplings was made by the forest department, while remaining three crore by other departments and private nurseries.