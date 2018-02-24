Madhya Pradesh, Odisha bypolls: Over 70 pc voting in Mungaoli and Kolaras; Bijepur records 72 pc turnout

Madhya Pradesh, Odisha bypolls: In the run-up to 2018 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies in the state closed the voting for the day with a recorded 77 per cent and 70 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Madhya Pradesh, Odisha bypolls: In the run-up to 2018 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies in the state closed the voting for the day with a recorded 77 per cent and 70 per cent voter turnout respectively. Ás per PTI report, 77.05 per cent polling was recorded in Mungaoli whereas the turn-out in Kolaras was 70.4 per cent. The Congress has fielded Mahendra Singh Yadav from Kolaras and Brijendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, while the BJP has fielded Baisahab Yadav from Mungaoli and Devendra Jain from Kolaras. 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras. Kolaras and Mungaoli have 2,44,457 and 1,91,009 eligible voters, respectively.

Both Mungaoli and Kolaras seats are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Counting of votes would take place on February 28. The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress’s Mungaoli MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and its Kolaras MLA Ram Singh Yadav. Ahead of the Assembly polls later this year, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are engaged in a direct fight in the two seats. The bypolls are a litmus test and a direct way to know the mood of the state ahead of the big fight.

On the other hand, Odisha witnessed a peaceful by-election to the Bijepur Assembly seat with an estimated 72 per cent of voters today exercising their franchise. Voting continued in 85 polling booths where people who were assembled in a queue were allowed to exercise their franchise. No untoward incident was reported even in the five Naxal-affected polling stations in the Assembly segment, located in Bargarh district. The bypolls were a smooth sail barring brief interruptions in some booths in the early stage of voting due to technical snags in Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. Counting of votes would be undertaken on February 28. While the electoral fate of a total of 13 candidates were sealed in the EVMs, it appeared to be a triangular contest among nominees of the ruling BJD, the Congress and the BJP. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year. Subal Sabu’s wife Rita Sahu has been fielded this time by the BJD, while Ashok Panigrahi is nominated by the BJP, and Pranay Sahu by the Congress.