Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika Election Results declared, BJP scores big, beats Congress in local body polls; check seat details here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in yet another election. (PTI photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in yet another election. The election results for 43 urban bodies i.e. Nagar Palika Election in Madhya Pradesh were declared on Wednesday by the state election commission. Scoring a big victory, BJP bagged 26 out of 43 president posts in local bodies elections, according to a report in Zee News. Facing defeat, Congress managed to win only 14 president post seats. The rest 3 president posts were bagged by Independent candidates.

Elated over the BJP’s victory, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to thank the party workers and leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

प्रदेश के नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में @BJP4MP को मिली जीत विकास की जीत है। जनता ने हमें जनमत सौंपा है, हम उनकी आशाओं पर अवश्य ही खरे उतरेंगे। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2017

The BJP Madhya Pradesh’s official handle has also confirmed the party’s victory in local body polls.

BJP has won the municipal polls convincingly. People have entrusted faith in the leadership of CM @ChouhanShivraj #BJPWinsMP — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) August 16, 2017

“BJP has won the municipal polls convincingly. People have entrusted faith in the leadership of CM @ChouhanShivraj #BJPWinsMP,” BJP MP tweeted.

Counting of votes for election results of 43 urban bodies (Nagar Palika) had begun on Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh.