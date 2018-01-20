Madhya Pradesh Municipal Council elections 2018 results: Setback to BJP; Congress wins 20 out of 24 wards in Raghogarh

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Council elections 2018 results: Congress won 20 seats in Raghogarh. (Source: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Council elections 2018 results: Giving a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress Party won 20 out of the 24 wards in Raghogarh Municipal Council elections in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna District. Madhya Pradesh Municipal Council elections 2018 for five districts: Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Guna, and Anuppur were held on January 17 and the counting was done on Saturday. The Congress has been in control of the Raghogarh-Vijaypur Municipal Council for the past two decades and once again dominated the Raghogarh Council as the Bharatiya Janata Party only won 4 seats. This Municipal election is considered as a semi-final before the Madhya Pradesh state assembly election later this year.

In Omkareshwar, voting was held at Shasakiye Madhyamik Shala, Maa Anandmai Ashram Trust, Prathmik Shala Bhawan Mandhata, Anganwadi Kendra Mandhata, EGS Kendra, Anganwadi Kendra Godarpura, Shasakiye Madhyamik Shala, Naveen Prathamik Shala Bhawan, Prathmik Shala Bhawan Brahmpuri east, Prathmik Shala Bhawan Brahmpuri west, Prathmik shala Bhawan Godarpura. The voter turnout for this Nagar Parishad in Khandwa district was recorded at 73.2 per cent. BJP’s Antarsingh Bare has won the President Post in Omkareshwar.

Meanwhile, Congress launched a campaign to strengthen the organisation in the state on Saturday. Under the campaign, the Congress, out of power in MP since 2003, will hold over 2,000 meetings of the party workers at various levels during the next one month and also start a movement against the “failures” of the BJP government.

“The party will hold over 2,000 meetings at smaller towns to launch a movement against the state government’s failures and to reorganise the party units across the state,” AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria said.

“We have constituted 60 teams of senior members to monitor this process besides setting up teams at 12 divisional headquarters,” he added.

The Congress leader, however, parried questions about the party’s chief ministerial face. If needed, the party would take a decision in this regard at an appropriate time. MPCC president Arun Yadav, who was also present at the press conference, said at the meeting, party leaders discussed ways to strengthen the organisation.