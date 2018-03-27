Madhya Pradesh journalist death caught on camera; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore demand probe

A television journalist who had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illicit sand mining was mowed down by a truck, triggering a demand from the Congress for a CBI probe into the death. (ANI)

A television journalist who had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illicit sand mining was mowed down by a truck, triggering a demand from the Congress for a CBI probe into the death. Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia said the journalist had exposed the nexus between the sand mafia and police. “This is a very serious and suspicious matter and the CBI should immediately probe it,” he said. Scindia said the mining mafia in the state was getting bolder by the day. “…the helpless state government is just sitting by closing its eyes,” Scindia tweeted.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajay Singh, also demanded a CBI probe, stating that the government had not taken action though the journalist had informed the authorities that his life was under threat. Sandeep Sharma, who worked for a local news channel, had told the district administration he feared he could be killed by the sand mafia, his nephew, Vikas Purohit, said in a complaint to the police. BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the police was looking into the incident. “It is an unfortunate incident and we condole his demise. Police is probing the matter and everything would come out after the investigation,” he said. The 35-year-old journalist was talking on his phone by the side of Ater Road in front of a police station when the truck, used to ferry sand, ran over him, officials said.

Watch Video-



Purohit, in his complaint to the City Kotwali police, alleged that Sharma had been facing a threat to his life because of the recent sting operation he had carried out on the sand mafia. “Sandeep had petitioned the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General (IG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Human Rights Commission stating that he feared for his life and had demanded security,” Purohit said. In his report to the top officials, Sharma had said because of the sting operation against the sand mafia and the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), the officer was transferred, Purohit claimed. Sharma was to have recorded his statement against the SDPO and was being threatened by unidentified people, Purohit added.

Bhind SP Prashant Khare said Sharma’s application to the authorities was being examined and the incident probed. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident, the police said. “We have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the entire incident. A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered,” Khare said.

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the Madhya Pradesh government should probe the death of a journalist who was mowed down by a truck in the state. The 35-year-old journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by the truck which is used to ferry sand, officials said. Responding to the incident, the MoS for I&B said the state government is responsible for the law and order and it should take action after carrying out proper investigation in to the matter. “The responsibility of journalists is to expose the truth. This is not just a profession but a way of living with principles,” he said. “There should be an investigation into the incident. The state government which is responsible for law and order should take action. Journalists do a job of great responsibility and their safety must be ensured,” he said.

Sharma, who worked for a local news channel, had told the Bhind district administration he feared for his life after he carried out a sting against the sand mafia in the state, his nephew, Vikas Purohit, said in a complaint to the police. “Sandeep had petitioned the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General (IG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Human Rights Commission stating that he feared for his life and had demanded security,” Purohit said.

In his report to the top officials, Sharma had said because of the sting operation against the sand mafia and the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), the officer was transferred, Purohit claimed.