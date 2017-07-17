Madhya Pradesh House pays homage to Anil Madhav Dave, farmers and Amarnath pilgrims

The House also mourned the Amarnath pilgrims who were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on July 10, before the day’s sitting was adjourned after observing two minutes’ silence. (Twitter)

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began today with the House paying homage to the departed leaders, including Union minister Anil Madhav Dave, and also the farmers killed in a police firing in Mandsaur last month. The House also mourned the Amarnath pilgrims who were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on July 10, before the day’s sitting was adjourned after observing two minutes’ silence. Paying rich tributes to Dave, who died a few months back, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was an able administrator and organiser. He said that Dave, who was the environment minister at the Centre, served the country with dedication and recalled his work for the protection of nature, especially the conservation of river Narmada.

Also Watch:



The leader of Opposition Ajay Singh remembered Dave as a good writer. “Whenever he wrote a book, he used to send a copy of it to me,” Singh recalled. The Assembly also paid homage to other leaders who passed away recently, including MLA Prem Singh, former members of the House, Narayan Singh Pawar and Satyanarayan Agrawal, former Union minister Dr Dasari Narayan Rao, ex-MP Fatehbhanu Singh Chouhan and former DGP of Punjab KPS Gill.

The legislators also paid tributes to the farmers killed in the police firing during the cultivators’ agitation in Mandsaur on June 6, the Amarnath pilgrims killed in the militant attack last week and those who died in fire in a cracker factory fire at Khairi village in MP’s Balaghat district last month.