Madhya Pradesh govt to ask Centre again for land for Ambedkar memorial expansion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the state government will once again approach the Centre, asking it to provide the defence land adjoining the Mhow-based memorial of B R Ambedkar for its expansion. “We are making efforts to get adjoining defece land for the expansion of Dr Ambedkar’s memorial. I had also talked in this regard to the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who has now become Goa’s chief minister, and the ministry is now being looked after by Jaitley (Finance Minister Arun Jaitley),” Chouhan said addressing a function to mark the 126th birth anniversary of the Dalit icon at his birth place here.

“We will again talk to the defence minister and the Prime Minister for getting the additional land for expansion of the memorial,” he added.

Chouhan said that there is no need to worry because “when the state government can bring Ambedkar’s memorabilia from Mumbai and London, then it can get the additional land as well.” “Though it has nothing to do with politics, Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister of the country who reached here to pay obeisance to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary last year,” Chouhan recalled.

He said that various BJP governments have worked for the conservation of the places associated with Ambedkar, the architect of Constitution. “When late BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa was the chief minister, he had laid the foundation stone for Dr Ambedkar’s memorial here. However, the work of the memorial could not be completed during Patwa’s tenure. It was my privilege that this memorial was dedicated on April 14, 2008 under my chief ministership,” the CM added.

On the occasion, Chouhan informed that the state government is launching ‘Gramodaya Se Bharat Uday Abhiyan’ in all 23,000 village panchayats in Madhya Pradesh from today, to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

During this campaign, the public representatives and officials would visit villages to prepare developmental schemes. The campaign would continue till May 31.

Forest Minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, Minister for GAD Lal Singh Arya, BJYM (Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha) national president and Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan were present.