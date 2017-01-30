Madhya Pradesh government to seek loan from NDB for repair of state roads

The Cabinet gave nod to proposals for increasing MBBS seats in Rewa Medical College, Jabalpur’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Indore’s MGM Medical College. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh government would seek a loan from New Development Bank (NDB) for renewal and repair of 1,500-km long district roads of the state. “The state Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to seek a loan equal to 70 per cent of Rs 3,400 crore required for repair and renewal of major district roads,” MP’s Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya informed after the Cabinet meeting here this afternoon.

“Seventy per cent of the total Rs 3,400 crore would be sought as loan from NDB while the state government would contribute the remaining 30 per cent,” Malaiya said. Replying to a question, the minister said the loan was not for construction of new roads, but would be used for the repair and renewal of the existing roads. Informing about other decisions, Malaiya said, “The state Cabinet also approved the proposals to increase the MBBS seats in medical colleges at Rewa, Jabalpur and Indore.”

The Cabinet gave nod to proposals for increasing MBBS seats from 100 to 150 in Rewa Medical College, from 150 to 250 in Jabalpur’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and from 150 to 250 seats in Indore’s MGM Medical College. Funds for expansion of these colleges along with construction of new medical colleges at Chhindwara and Shivpuri were also approved in the Cabinet, he added.