Big news for Madhya Pradesh government employees! Shivraj Singh Chouhan raises retirement age to 62 years

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised the retirement age of state government employees 62 years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised the retirement age of state government employees to 62 years from the current age of retirement is 60 years. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The MP Chief Minister cited promotion of general category employees as a reason to raise the age limit of these employees. “The general category government employees did not get a chance of promotion due to reservation in promotions. It is right of every employee to get promoted as per seniority. To ensure this, the age of retirement has increased,” Chouhan said while addressing the media here.

Chouhan also said there have been cases where an employee retires without getting due promotions.

The issue of raising the age of employees was taken up by the government in 2013. The newly formed government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan had then said that it will consider raising the age of retirement of state government employees from the current 60 years to 62. “We will consider the matter,” Chouhan had then told news agency PTI when asked whether the issue was under consideration of the state government.

The question had come up in view of the Chhattisgarh government increasing the age of retirement to 62 years from 60 for its employees. “Madhya Pradesh will consider such issues in its own manner and will not follow what other states are doing on the matter,” the chief minister had said during his ongoing Jan Ashirwad yatra in the state’s newly created Agar-Malwa district.

After Chhattisgarh government’s decision, it was speculated that Madhya Pradesh too could make an announcement in this regard as already it (retirement age) is different for school teachers, college/ university professors and doctors (specialists) in the state.

The state already has bigger retirement age limit in case of teachers and doctors. The retirement age is 65 years for university/ college teachers and doctors (specialists), while for the school teachers it is 62.