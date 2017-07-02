Madhya Pradesh eyes Guinness World Record by planting 6 crore saplings

The plantation drive that started from 7 am continued till 7 pm along the banks of the river covering 24 districts of the state.

With an aim to create a Guinness World Record, the Madhya Pradesh government today carried out a drive to plant six crore saplings in 12-hours along the banks of river Narmada. The plantation drive that started from 7 am continued till 7 pm along the banks of the river covering 24 districts of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the day-long campaign by performing puja and planted saplings this morning at Amarkantak, from where river Narmada originates.

Chouhan said the entire state is fulfilling the commitment to enrich greenery around Maa Narmada today. “By planting trees we are not only serving Madhya Pradesh but the world at large,” Chouhan said in a tweet. “Children, youth, women, cutting across religion & class are participating in this noble cause of planting trees,” he tweeted.

According to a state public relations officer, a total of 6.67 crore saplings are being planted in 12-hours across 24 districts located in Narmada basin. He said representatives of Guinness World Records were present at different spots to monitor the drive. Arrangement for three crore saplings was made by forest department, while remaining three crore by other departments and private nurseries.