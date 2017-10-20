Madhya Pradesh consumes 7 per cent more power this Diwali

On Diwali this year, the maximum demand for electricity load was registered at 9,249 MW, while it was 8,733 MW on the day of Diwali last year. (Reuters)

Madhya Pradesh supplied 7 per cent more power on Diwali yesterday compared to last year on the festival day, an official said today. On Diwali yesterday, the Madhya Power Management Company Limited supplied 20.49 crore units of power, which is seven per cent more when compared to last year’s supply of 19.21 crore units, the company’s chairman and managing director, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, said today. On Diwali this year, the maximum demand for electricity load was registered at 9,249 MW, while it was 8,733 MW on the day of Diwali last year, he said. On the day of ‘Narak Choudas’ (observed on October 18 this year), the state consumed 20.69 crore units of power, which is also six per cent more as compared to last year’s supply of 19.44 crore units on that day, Shukla said. The electricity consumed on the day of ‘Dhanteras’ (October 17) was 20.76 crore units, he said.

The demand was met by drawing power from thermal, hydro, central sector, independent power producers (IPP) and other sources, he added.