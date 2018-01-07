Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son decries Jyotiraditya Scindia’s “Kaurava” taunt

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Twitter)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey today hit out at Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for calling the CM a “Kaurava”, a reference to the Mahabharata’s primary antagonist Duryodhana and his band of brothers. “An MP states that my father would be ousted (from MP). He called him (Chouhan) and his ministers “Kauravas”. This is low level politics and the people will give a befitting reply,” the CM’s son said while addressing a meet of the Dhakad community at Kolaras. Scindia yesterday had made the Mahabharata reference during electioneering at Kolaras and added that Chouhan would be ousted. A bypoll is slated for Kolaras necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav in October though the Election Commission is yet to announce a date.

Both parties are carrying out high-decibel campaigns in Kolaras with Scindia and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria leading the Congress charge while over a dozen MP minister are pitching in for the BJP.