Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s comment on Scindias upsets cabinet colleague Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent remarks on Scindias has upset his ministerial colleague Yashodhara Raje Scindia. Addressing a rally in Bhind two days back. the state chief minister had said that during the 1857 uprising, Scidias “sided with British”.

“The Ater region had stood with Maharani Laxmibai and not with the British. I know that the Scindias sided with the British and persecuted the people, ’’ he had said.

Apparently, the chief minister wanted to target Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, under whose area of influence the Ater constituency falls. Even as the later did not react to the statement, his aunt and Chauhan’s cabinet colleague Yashodhar expressed her displeasure with the statement.

Speaking to ‘The Indian Express’, she said, “I have to stand up for my mother (Rajmata) who has done so much for the party. She worked relentlessly, even when she was unwell, to resurrect the BJP by spending her money. She was respected by one and all. The statement attributed to the CM amounts to an insult.”

Yashodhara’s mother Rajmata Scindia was a BJP stalwart. He sister Vasundhara Raje is Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

“Probably he (Chouhan) did not say what has been attributed to him. I was not there,” Yashodhara, the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, was quoted to have said by the paper. She, however, refused to comment when asked whether she had taken up the matter with the party.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister neither retracted nor clarified his statement. Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the CM for his statement and said that he had stooped very low. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said it was “an insult to the Rajmata whose hard work took the BJP to where it is today”.