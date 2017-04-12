Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposes ban on liquor shops Narsinghpur

“Alcohol prohibition will be implemented in the entire state by closing all liquor shops in a phased manner,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme here. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state would go on complete liquor ban in coming days. “Alcohol prohibition will be implemented in the entire state by closing all liquor shops in a phased manner,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme here. He added that the first phase has already been rolled out with the government closing down all the liquor shops situated within a radius of five kilometres from the banks of Narmada.

You may also like to watch:

“In the next phase, the liquor shops would not be allowed to open in residential localities, near educational institutes or religious places,” Chouhan said. The programme was organised during the ongoing river conservation awareness campaign ‘Namami Devi Narmade – Narmada Seva Yatra.’ Madhya Pradesh has witnessed several protests against liquor shops in the past month. Other parts of the state such as Indore, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur and Satnahave have also faced several protests. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has voiced its support for such protests. Bihar and Gujarat are the only states that currently have a total ban on alcohol in place.