Madhya Pradesh assembly pays tribute to departed MLAs, Marshal Arjan Singh

The Madhya Pradesh assembly today paid rich tributes to the former MLAs, MPs and war hero Marshal Arjan Singh, who passed away recently.

The tributes were paid on the opening day of the winter session of the assembly. Earlier, Speaker Sitasaran Sharma administered the oath of office to the newly elected Congress MLA from Chitrakoot, Nilanshu Chaturvedi. The Speaker then mentioned about the passing away of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda, Ram Singh Yadav, former Union ministers Priyaranjan Dasmunshi, Makhanlal Fotedar, Sultan Ahmed, Sanwarlal Jat, Mohd Taslimuddin and Marshal Arjan Singh, among others.

Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Deputy Speaker Rajendra Singh and senior Congress MLA K P Singh paid tributes to the departed leaders and recalled their contribution to the country. K P Singh said a number of MLAs have passed away since the assembly complex was shifted to a new building more than 17 years back. He demanded that `vastu puja’ be conducted to ward off “evil forces” from the House.

The House was adjourned for the day after it observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.