M Venkaiah Naidu to issue advisory over Delhi Golf Club incident

The land to Delhi Golf Club was given by the union government, so we will be issuing them an advisory after getting a report of the incident. (Image: IE)

Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said his ministry will issue an advisory to the Delhi Golf Club after its staff asked a Meghalaya woman to leave the club for wearing Jainsem, a traditional dress worn by Khasi women. “The land to Delhi Golf Club was given by the union government, so we will be issuing them an advisory after getting a report of the incident, ” Naidu said. On Sunday, Tailin Lyngdoh had gone to the Club with her employer Nivedita Barthakur after they were invited for lunch by a club member.

Some 15-20 minutes into the lunch, two club officials asked Lyngdoh to leave the table and the Club premises saying the dress (Jainsem) was a “maid’s uniform” and also allegedly hurled racial abuse at her. The Ministry of Urban Development has sought a report from the Delhi Golf Club while Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has told Delhi Police to take action on the incident, terming it a “clear case of racial discrimination”. Delhi Police on Wednesday said it had not received any formal complaint from the woman.

You may also like to watch:

“The Delhi Golf Club gave an unconditional apology and constituted a committee to find out the facts related to the case to take disciplinary action against the staff who were involved in the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS. He said police tried to contact with woman but she had left for Meghalaya. The Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday said it has apologized to the member whose guest was the woman from Meghalaya and that disciplinary action against the erring staff “is in process”. The club maintained that the guest was not asked to leave the club and that “an undesirable attempt” was being made to give the incident a “political and cultural overtone”.