M Venkaiah Naidu emerges as NDA’s front-runner for Vice President

Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emerged as a front-runner for the vice presidential candidate of the ruling NDA, sources said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet on Monday evening to pick its vice presidential candidate. The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao’s name is also being considered for the post. The Vice President’s election will be held on August 5. The last date for filing nomination papers for the vice-presidential election is July 18, Tuesday. The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.