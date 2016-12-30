M Venkaiah Naidu dismisses reports India lobbied for better ratings

“There is no question the government trying to influence anybody,” Naidu said when he was asked about certain news reports to this effect. (Source: PTI)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said there was no question of the government trying to influence somebody as he dismissed reports suggesting that India had lobbied with an agency for better ratings.

“There is no question the government trying to influence anybody,” Naidu said when he was asked about certain news reports to this effect.

The minister, however, added that such ratings are based on the basis of information made available to these agencies.

“What is wrong if any department or ministries has made efforts to provide information available to them?” he asked.