M Venkaiah Naidu comes in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, says manhandling objectionable

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, Information & Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu is the latest name in the list of people who have raised their voice against the attack done by Rajput Karni Sena on Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ at Jaipur.

The 67-year-old BJP leader said that no one can take the law into own hands. “I Spoke to Vasundhara Raje ji and asked her to take necessary action,” he added.

He called the entire incident disturbing and highly objectionable. One of his tweets read as, “Manhandling of #SanjayLeelaBhansali and disturbing the shooting of film is highly objectionable”

1/ Manhandling of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and disturbing the shooting of film is highly objectionable. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 28, 2017

2/ No one can take law into own hands. Spoke to Smt @VasundharaBJP ji and asked her to take necessary action. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 28, 2017

On Friday, filmmaker and music director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ at Jaipur which forced him to wrap the shoot and leave the city.

The reason given by the protesters of Rajput Karni Sena was that Bhansali allegedly tried to distort history by showing love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji which was an act of disrespect towards the queen.

Strongly condemning the vandalism and assault on the sets of his film “Padmavati” here, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali today said the incident was “uncalled for” and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city.

In a statement, Bhansali said that keeping in mind the safety of the film’s crew, he decided to stop the shooting of the film post the “shocking” incident.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati’,” it said.