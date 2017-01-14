M K Stalin says Surjit Singh Barnala ‘upheld the dignity of democracy’

DMK working President M K Stalin today condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala and hailed him as a person who had brought laurels to his office by ‘upholding the dignity of democracy.’ (PTI)

DMK working President M K Stalin today condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala and hailed him as a person who had brought laurels to his office by ‘upholding the dignity of democracy.’ He recalled that when the central government wanted to dismiss the DMK government in 1991,claiming that law and order had deteriorated, Barnala had refused to give such a report, “with courage to protect the democratic ethos. By doing so, he upheld the dignity of democracy,” Stalin said.

You May Also Like To Watch:

The Chandrashekhar headed government had later dismissed the Karunanidhi ministry using the “otherwise” provision in Article 356 of the Constitution after Barnala’s refusal to make a recommendation. Stalin, leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, recalled the 2006-2011 period when Barnala was Governor and DMK was in power.

Stalin said he had been a minister and then become Deputy Chief Minister. During this period Barnala showed great interest in the growth and welfare of Tamil Nadu.The DMK leader conveyed his condolences to the next of kin of Barnala’s family.