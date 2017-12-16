M K Stalin, Kamal Haasan greet Rahul Gandhi on becoming Congress chief

Haasan, who has been dropping hints of taking the political plunge, urged the Gandhi scion to “define” his position. (PTI)

DMK leader M K Stalin and veteran filmstar Kamal Haasan today greeted Rahul Gandhi for formally taking over as the Congress president. Stalin, the DMK working president, and Haasan took to Twitter to congratulate Rahul Gandhi, who assumed charge as Congress president with the party’s central poll authority handing him over the certificate of election to the top post. “Am confident that he (Rahul Gandhi) will fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people and restore the glory of secularism, socialism and federalism,” Stalin, whose party is an ally of the Congress, wrote on the microblogging website. Haasan, who has been dropping hints of taking the political plunge, urged the Gandhi scion to “define” his position. “Congratulations Mr. Rahul.G. Your seat does not define you but you can define your position. I have admired your elders. I am sure you would work and deserve my admiration too,” he tweeted. “All the strength to your shoulders,” the veteran actor added.

(More details are awaited.)