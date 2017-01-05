M K Stalin exhorts cadres to work unitedly, end party rivalry

Painting a dismal picture of present day Tamil Nadu under the AIADMK regime, he alleged that there is decline in multiple sectors which has affected women and young men.

DMK treasurer M K Stalin today made a fervent appeal to cadres to work unitedly and end intra-party rivalry, asserting that only their party had the ability to usher in a “new, egalitarian” Tamil Nadu, a day after he was named as the party’s Working President. “Let us work unitedly as siblings. Let us end intra-party feud if any…let us build a new Tamil Nadu. I stand in the forefront as one among you. Let us march to guard and develop the party,” Stalin said.

“Only DMK has the ability to usher in a new, egalitarian Tamil Nadu by beating the avarice of those who think of living a selfish, joyous life by betraying everyone else since they have power in their hands,” he said, apparently hitting out at the AIADMK regime. Replicating party patriarch Karunanidhi’s unique style of writing directly to cadres in party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’, Stalin for the first time addressed party workers through a letter. He also addressed cadres as “Udanpirappukkal,” meaning both brothers and sisters, a word used by Karunanidhi for decades in keeping with party founder CN Annadurai’s dictum of running the party with family values.

Karunanidhi has been writing to party cadres in the party Tamil daily for the past over 50 years. Making it clear that he will keep his ear to the ground though he has now reached the top position, Stalin said “in this mammoth task (of leading the party) your cooperation is of utmost importance.”

He said, “I realise that I have been given the responsibility of being the working president so that we could continue our journey with more vigour led by Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)”.

Hailing Karunanidhi for his party work spanning over six decades, he affirmed that he would live up to the party’s expectations in his new role. “I give you the assurance that my approach and work will be in tandem with the faith reposed on me,” Stalin said.