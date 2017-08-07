Lunar Eclipse 2017: Who benefits from the lunar eclipse and how?

Lunar Eclipse 2017: There are also some practices such as making donations for a good cause after an eclipse or giving away food and clothing to the needy or making donations after an eclipse. (NASA)

Lunar Eclipse 2017: As India gears up to witness the lunar eclipse tonight, which starts at 10.52 PM and ends at 12.48 AM, there are various beliefs and practices around a lunar eclipse that many Indians observe such as not drinking water or eating during an eclipse and having a bath immediately after the eclipse. There are also some practices such as making donations for a good cause after an eclipse or giving away food and clothing to the needy or making donations after an eclipse. Not eating previously cooked food is another practice associated with the lunar eclipse. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in his blog, has also explained why eating food during an eclipse is harmful to your body. According to Sadhguru, the moon’s cycles have a direct impact on the human body, particularly if one eats during this time.

Given the number of ill-effects of a lunar eclipse that are frequently being cited, one may also wonder, ”Is there anyone out there who actually benefits from the lunar eclipse?”

The answer may surprise you and it is ”YES.”

Swami Sivananda Saraswati, a renowned yoga exponent and spiritual master, explains who benefits from the lunar cycle. They are as follows:

1. Those who do meditation during a lunar eclipse.

2. Those who undertake japa and sing kirtans during a lunar eclipse.

3. Those who chant mantras or pray.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha also reiterates the importance of prayers during a lunar eclipse and says that the most effective way to benefit is to cease from all activities and to chant and pray to God for release from the negative effects of ‘Rahu’.