Lunar Eclipse 2017: Lord Venkateswara Swamy Tirumala Temple closed for 9 hours today and what this means for pilgrims

Lunar Eclipse 2017: Tirumala JEO K.S. Sreenivasa Raju has stated that the temple will close at 4.30 PM today and open at 2 AM the following day, which is August 8th. (IE)

Lunar Eclipse 2017: The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala, also known as the famous ‘Lord Balaji temple’ will be shut for around 9 hours today for the lunar eclipse. Pilgrims, who are eager to have darshan of their much-loved deity Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the temple may have to wait for the next 9 hours, which is when the temple is expected to reopen again. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had informed pilgrims to plan their schedule their visit to the temple accordingly. In fact, it is not just the famous Lord Balaji temple that has closed for few hours during the lunar eclipse. Other prominent temples such as Kanipakam and Tiruchanoor will also remain closed on account of the lunar eclipse.

Tirumala JEO K.S. Sreenivasa Raju has stated that the temple will close at 4.30 PM today and open at 2 AM the following day, which is August 8th. However, the early morning Arjitha Sevas will be performed as usual and the darshan timing would begin at 7 AM on August 8. He reiterated that the Sarva Darshan at the temple will begin at 7 AM on August 8 and appealed to pilgrims to plan their schedule accordingly. So, what does this mean for pilgrims who have already reached Tirupati as part of their spiritual pilgrimage?

Firstly, temples are closed during the lunar eclipse or ”chandra grahanam” which means that there will be no darshan and no entry during this time for any pilgrims.

Secondly, no food will be served to the pilgrims from 4 PM. Pilgrims should note that the queue lines and even the Annaprasadam complex will not serve food.

Thirdly, just before the temple is reopened, there are rituals such as punyahavachanam and shuddhi that have to be performed. Once these rituals are conducted, then the temple will reopen for pilgrims as usual. This means that the temple will reopen for pilgrims only after the tradition prescribed rituals have first been conducted and completed. The TTD has also cancelled vishesha puja, kalyanotsavam, unjal seva, among other arjitha sevas on Monday.

The Lord Balaji shrine situated at Tirumala Hills is one of the most famous temples in South India, attracting hundreds and thousands of pilgrims from across the world. As per the latest data, about 60,499 pilgrims had arrived for Srivari Darshan from 3 AM to 6 PM on August 6.