Lucky I’m not common man’s daughter: Victim ‘stalked’ by Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala’s son

The victim, who was allegedly stalked by Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Barala’s son Vikas yesterday, thanked Chandigarh Police for rescuing her on time, and pointed out that if she was a common man’s daughter the case would not be taken so seriously. “I was coming back to my home when they started stalking me. They tried to threaten me by trying to stop my car. Suddenly, they came in front of my car and blocked the way. I reversed my car immediately and called the police. Police heard whole the matter and assured me of providing the help. Soon the police came and arrested the accused. I am very thankful to Chandigarh Police who came to my rescue on time,” the victim, who is the daughter of an IAS officer, told the media.

“I’m lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I’m also lucky, because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere,” the woman wrote in a Facebook her post, pointing that the two men she accused of perturbing her “are from influential families with political connections”. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it was not right to punish the BJP leader for his son’s crime. “I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son,” Khattar told media.

Vikas was arrested yesterday on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer. On the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer, a case was registered against Vikas and other youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Following the incident, the Congress has urged the state government and the police to do the needful. “This is an unfortunate incident. Now, the law and order should take its own course. The government and the police must act,” Congress leader Ashok Tanwar told ANI.