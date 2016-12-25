Lucky Grahak Yojana, Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana winners announced, check if you’re lucky one in Digi Dhan Mela

As per the scheme, the practice will be continued for the next 100 days. As per PTI, Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad will inaugurate the first draw of lots in Delhi. (ANI)

The first set of winners of recently announced Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana have been announced. The buyers and sellers using digital payment option will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 1000. As promised, the government gave away a cashback of Rs 1,000 to 15,000 consumers in its first announcement. As per the scheme, the practice will be continued for the next 100 days. Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated the first draw of lots in Delhi.

Here’s how to check if you are a winner of Lucky Grahak Yojana or Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana

– Log on to http: digidhanlucky.mygov.in

– You will see a window with green background. In the middle-right, you will see an option “Check If you are winner”

-Click on the Consumer button if you are a buyer

-Click on the Merchant button if you are a seller.

– Enter Registered Mobile No: ( )

– You will get an OTP. After this, you have to enter the OTP

-You will receive an OTP at your mobile number, after enetring the OTP you will be asked the 16 digit code of your Rupay card

– After entering the due details, you will see the status and get to known if you won the prize or not.

Niti Aayog also said that said that the event will be organised in 100 cities in next 100 days till March in order to create awareness in different parts of the country.

Daily Rewards to promote #digitalpayments through Lucky Grahak & Digi-Dhar Vyapar Yojana get immense public support at today’s #DigiDhanMela pic.twitter.com/aKxJT6ihAg — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) 25 December 2016

The main aim of the step is to ensure that easier methods of digital payments become normal in the country, the NDA government had announced several steps for the people of the country to move from cash to a digital platform, it further said.

Congratulated lucky draw winners of digital transaction award scheme who registered & transacted proactively with cashless transactions. pic.twitter.com/1WZYCVQ91E — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) 25 December 2016

For payments, discounts would be given at petrol stations on a digital platform, for tolls at national highways and for railway tickets.