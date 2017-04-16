Lucky e-grahak from Latur wins Rs 1 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a reward of Rs one crore to boost digital payments. (Reuters)

A 20-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Latur has won Rs one crore under the ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ scheme, which aims at promoting cashless transactions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a reward of Rs one crore to boost digital payments. Under the ‘lucky draw’ scheme, Shraddha Mohan Mengshette, a second year student of Electrical Engineering from Latur, emerged as the winner of the reward. She won the reward for making a transaction of Rs 1,590 through her RuPay card online to pay the monthly EMI for her new mobile phone. She was felicitated by Prime Minister Modi in Nagpur.

“I was informed two days ago that I have won a Rs one crore cash prize and would be felicitated for the same by the Prime Minister during his visit to Nagpur on Friday. I don’t know where to spend the money that I will receive. Never thought of I would win such a huge amount. I will not spend the money for some time as I want to finish my studies first,” Shraddha said. Her father, Mohan Mengshette, owns a small grocery shop, while her mother is a housewife.

Also Watch:

The two incentive schemes, ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ and ‘DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana’ ended after a 100-day information, education and communication campaign led by NITI Aayog to make digital payments a mass movement in India. The second prize of Rs 50 lakh was bagged by a 29-year-old primary school teacher, Hardik Kumar, from Khambhat in Gujarat for using his RuPay card for making a transaction of Rs 1,100.