Lucknow Metro: Yogi Adityanath set to steal Akhilesh Yadav thunder, to flag off mega project tomorrow; Top 5 things to know

In the first phase, five trains will run between Transport Nagar and Charbagh stations. The service will be thrown open for the public from September 6. (Lucknow Metro)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh are scheduled to flag off the maiden run of the Lucknow Metro on Tuesday, a project that was close to the heart of former CM Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh’s Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had earlier told news agency IANS that inauguration ceremony will take place on September 5, Teachers’ Day, adding that some Central Ministers will also grace the occasion. The commoners may use the services from next day. As per PTI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, will flag off the train from the Transport Nagar metro station. Here are 5 things you should know about the metro:

– The 8.5-km-long ‘Priority Corridor’ of the metro will be thrown open from Tuesday. The Corridor begins from Transport Nagar and ends at Charbagh, which is part of the Phase-1 of the project. It will be operational for the public from 6 am to 10 pm everyday.

– Earlier, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had flagged off the trial run on the same stretch in December last year, just ahead of the assembly elections, PTI reports.

– The issue had become a topic of political slugfest at the time of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a dig at the “kaam bolta hai” campaign by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “I am going to Lucknow. I invite Akhilesh Yadav to take a ride with me in the Lucknow Metro. Let’s see if it runs,” the PM had said.

– Akhilesh had hit back at PM Narendra Modi saying it was due to the delay in obtaining clearance from the commissioner, Metro Railway Safety, and had blamed the Centre for it.

– Now, Union Home Minister Rajnath joining Chief Minister Adityanath at the launch event is a strong signal from the BJP that it was the Narendra Modi government at the Centre which contributed the bulk of the funds to the project.