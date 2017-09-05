Lucknow Metro: Yogi Adityanath flags off mega project, vows Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, others to get their own metro systems too

The services for the public will be thrown open from Wednesday. (Alstom)

In a big infrastructural push to Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday jointly flagged off 8.5 km stretch of the first phase of metro train in Lucknow. The services for the public will be thrown open from Wednesday on the ‘priority corridor’ from Transport Nagar to Charbagh from 6 am to 10 pm every day. After the launch, Adityanath said metro service will help reduce air pollution in the state capital in the long run. “The wait for traveling in the Lucknow Metro is over. The services will be opened for public use from tomorrow. The metro service will help reduce air pollution in the state capital, in the long run, will contribute to savings in terms of money and time for the passengers,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Crediting prime minister for the work, Adityanath averred that the Narendra Modi government contributed the bulk of the funds to the project.

“The UP Government is working on the lines of Prime Minister Modi to fulfill his every dream for the betterment and development of the country. I am thankful to the whole team who made the Lucknow Metro project a reality. I am grateful to Governor Ram Naik, who inspires me to work tirelessly,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Adityanath further told media that the Government is planning to bring the metro in at least seven other cities in Uttar Pradesh. “We are planning to bring the metro in Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Meerut also,” the UP Chief Minister mentioned.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his happiness over the inauguration. Singh asserted that the dream of the smart city has started with the metro and this dream will be fulfilled soon. “Today is a historic day not only for Lucknow, but for entire Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow ‘Metro Ka Shehar’ will bring new opportunities for the city,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Whenever we think of infrastructure we look towards future. Infrastructure should cater to the need of the next 10-15 years,” he added. Singh dedicated the Metro project to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and thanked Prime Minister Modi for the same. A number of noted personalities including E Sreedharan aka ‘metro man’, MP Kaushal Kishore, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Swati Singh, Anupama Jaiswal and Suresh Rana marked their presence at the inaugural ceremony.