Lucknow Metro: CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav tussle for credit on Twitter

Samajwadi Party has claimed that the Lucknow Metro project – that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will inaugurate today – was already flagged off by the previous ruling government of Akhilesh Yadav. Claiming credit for the project, Rajendra Chaudhary, SP spokesperson on Monday said that the BJP government should tell people that Lucknow Metro project was started by the previous regime and Akhilesh had already handed over the keys to drivers for the trial run, reported the Indian Express.

In the video posted by the CM’s office on Sunday night on its official Twitter handle, CM Adityanath was seen saying that the metro is a gift for the people from the Central and state governments. In a 2.27-minute video, he said, “Varshon ki aapki tamanna puri hui hai. Yeh Metro aapki hai. Aapke liye pradesh sarkar aur kendra sarkar ki oar se ek tohfa hai (Your wish has finally come true. This Metro is yours — this is a gift for your from the Central and state governments).” He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of a congestion-free, cheaper and eco-friendly public transport system. He has also appealed to people of Lucknow to maintain cleanliness and safety of the Metro.

As per the report by the Indian Express, Akhilesh had already posted the photographs with team members and officials of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on his personal Twitter handle an hour before Adityanath’s office tweeted the video. Akhilesh tweeted, “Lucknow Metro will make life easy and will recall the memories about Sreedharanji and the team that made the dream come true.”

CM Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the commercial run of the Metro on a 8.5-km priority corridor from Charbagh to Transport Nagar today.