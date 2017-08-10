Lucknow Metro trial run begins tomorrow

Trial of Lucknow Metro will begin on an 8.5-km stretch from Transport Nagar depot to Charbagh, anytime between 6 am and 10 pm. (Reuters)

The wait is over as trial of Lucknow Metro begins on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh capital awaits metro service since construction was started. According to ANI, its trial will begin on an 8.5-km stretch from Transport Nagar depot to Charbagh, anytime between 6 am and 10 pm. However, further information about the event is still awaited. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) which is a special purpose vehicle, had been registered under the Companies Act by the state government in 2013 to execute the metro-rail project in the state capital.

Earlier on December 1, 2016, a trial of metro service in Lucknow was carried out. Akhilesh Yadav, then chief minister of state, flagged-off the trial run along with Mulayam Singh Yadav. At that time, it was reportedly said metro services will be open to general public from March 26, 2017 onward after 3 months of rigorous trial. However, it did not happen and the city is still waiting for metro to be dedicated to the public.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro is also reportedly preparing for a trial run between Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations, which is a part of the upcoming Pink Line. The 59-km-long Pink Line, which will connect Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, has come up along the arterial Ring Road of the city. Meanwhile, the trial run on a 6.5-km stretch between Shakurpur and Mayapuri are already in progress on the Pink Line since last month.