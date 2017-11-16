Lucknow Metro ridership crosses 10 lakh in just 70 days

On the inaugural day of its services on September 6, the Lucknow Metro recorded a ridership of 31,688 and it again received a footfall of 41,075 on September 10. (Lucknow Metro)

The cumulative ridership of the Metro rail here has crossed 10 lakh in just 70 days of commercial operations, a statement from the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) said today. In a remarkable feat, the LMRC, formally launched on September 6, recorded a cumulative footfall of 10,13,121 at the close of revenue services yesterday, the statement said. To attract commuters, Lucknow Metro has been offering facilities like free Wi-Fi for GoSmart Card users, drinking water, toilets, 100 per cent barrier-free system for the physically disabled, continuous surveillance, toll-free helplines, easily accessible staff and security personnel, emergency call buttons and CCTVs inside Metro coaches, it said.

On the inaugural day of its services on September 6, the Lucknow Metro recorded a ridership of 31,688 and it again received a footfall of 41,075 on September 10. LMRC expects excellent ridership in future as school and college students and the youth of Lucknow are getting attracted to its services, the statement read. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had jointly inaugurated the maiden run of the Metro with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sep 4 in a function where Governor Ram Naik was also present. The 8.5-km ‘priority corridor’ runs from Transport Nagar to Charbagh in the city.