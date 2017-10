One person has reportedly died in the accident while five people were injured, as per the report by the news agency ANI. (File)

In a mishap, Lucknow-Meerut Rajya Rani Express collided with a tanker near Gausganj in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. One person has reportedly died in the accident while five people were injured, as per the report by the news agency ANI. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

(Further inputs awaited)