LTTE case: MDMK leader Vaiko sent to judicial custody

MDMK leader Vaiko (PTI)

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has been sent to 15-day judicial custody on Monday in connection with his speech in support to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009. The minister, who is well known for his continuous support for the self-determination rights of the LTTE, clearly said that he has “no intention to apply for bail.” Around eight years ago, Vaiko was booked by police on charges of speaking in support of banned LTTE and against the country’s sovereignty and integrity at a protest demonstration in Chennai, as reported by The Indian Express. At that time, an FIR was filed against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act along with the charge of inciting the people to indulge in violence.

WATCH | MDMK Chief Vaiko Joins Tamil Farmer’s Protest In Delhi

A firm LTTE supporter, Vaiko in his speech had warned of a “bloodbath” in Tamil Nadu if “something” happened to LTTE leader V Prabhakaran in the ongoing offensive by the Sri Lankan army in the island nation’s Tamil areas. He had also said that there was nothing wrong in youth taking to arms and joining the LTTE in its fight against the Sri Lankan Army. Later on, however, Vaiko justified his “blood bath” remarks, saying he had only warned the government of the consequences only with a good intention, IE had reported.

(Story under development)