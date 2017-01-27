LTC scam: Court summons ex-RS MP Mahmood A Madani as accused

The court said there was sufficient evidence to summon them for the alleged offences of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy under the IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corrpution (PC) Act. (IE)

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood A Madani has been summoned as an accused by a special court here in connection with the LTC scam for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 5.75 lakh to the exchequer by submitting false claims. Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna took cognisance of the CBI charge sheet against Madani, a Rashtriya Lok Dal leader from UP, and his former PA Mohd Mubashir and asked them to appear before the court on February 21.

“There is sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons for the offences punishable under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) of IPC and Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) of PC Act and substantive offences thereof, for which I take cognisance.

“Accused persons are stated to be not arrested in this matter. Issue summons to the accused persons for appearance before this court on February 21,” the judge said. The court also said sanction for prosecution of Madani and Mubashir was not required as they were not public servants at present.

In its charge sheet, CBI has alleged that in 2012, Madani, then a Rajya Sabha MP, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with another public servant Mohd Mubashir, his then PA, and submitted Travel Allowance (TA) claims on the basis of forged e­tickets and cheated the office of Rajya Sabha Secretariat by causing wrongful loss to department and corresponding gain to himself of Rs 5,75,135. CBI had lodged a case against Madani and Mubashir in 2014 under various provisions of IPC and PC Act.