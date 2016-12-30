Lt Governor’s office recommends CBI probe in appointment of Soumya Jain

Reacting to the development, Jain rejected the allegation of favouritism saying she had worked voluntarily and not a single paisa was given to her. (PTI)

The Lt Governor’s office has recommended a CBI probe in the appointment of Soumya Jain, the daughter of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, as an advisor in the health department.

Sources said the Delhi government, upon direction from the LG’s office, sent a letter to CBI earlier this month to look into the matter.

Reacting to the development, Jain rejected the allegation of favouritism saying she had worked voluntarily and not a single paisa was given to her.

In July, Soumya had resigned the post of adviser of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics following Opposition’s allegation of nepotism, though the Health Minister had been maintaining she was not being paid a “single penny”.

“We have done nothing wrong. She was not given a single paisa. She had offered to work voluntarily and we had taken her service. Let them probe the matter,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta said recommendation of the matter to CBI by the LG office “strengthens the belief that the AAP government “indulged in gross irregularities in the matter of appointments”.