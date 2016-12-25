Lt General Santosh Kumar apppointed new IMA commandant

Lt General Santosh Kumar Upadhya has been appointed as the new commandant of prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA). (Source: Website/Indian Army)

Lt General Santosh Kumar Upadhya has been appointed as the new commandant of prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA). A decorated soldier, Lt General S K Upadhya is an alumni of National Defence Academy (NDA) and IMA. In 1981, he was commissioned to the 13th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles. During a career spanning over three decades he has served in various capacities in military operational services in Sri Lanka, North East India, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, according to a press release issued by IMA.

He is a recipient of Sena Medal (Distinguished), Vishisht Seva Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and GOC-in-C Commendation Card. Apart from commanding his Battalion, a Brigade and a Division, he has held varied staff and instructional positions besides serving twice with the United Nations in Rwanda and Cote D’lvoire.